Second man faces first-degree murder charge in Halifax homicide

A second person has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Halifax man in the city's west end earlier this year.

Halifax police were called to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Connaught and Chisholm avenues.

Police found Anthony Charles Johnson, 31, with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to hospital and died nearly two weeks later on Feb.6.

According to a release, police arrested Justin Gregory Miller, 39, of Dartmouth on Thursday in the area of Mic Mac Boulevard in Dartmouth without incident.

Miller has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Johnson's homicide.

Anthony Charles Johnson, 31, was described in an obituary as someone who loved to laugh, watch movies and spend time with friends and family. (dignitymemorial.com) Miller is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

An online obituary for Johnson said he is survived by a partner and their two "cherished daughters," as well as his parents, brothers, sisters and a large extended family.

Another man, Shondell James Ogden, has also been charged with first-degree murder in this case.

Halifax police said investigators travelled to Toronto and arrested Ogden, 30, with the help of local police at the Toronto South Detention Centre in April.

Ogden was brought back to Nova Scotia and has appeared in Halifax provincial court to face the charge.

The investigation into Johnson's murder is ongoing. Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the case to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

