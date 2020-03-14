Police investigate 2nd fire at Halifax business complex in as many days

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Halifax business complex, the second fire in as many days at the building near the Spring Garden Road shopping district.

Police say fire crews were called to 5545 Clyde Street at 3:45 a.m. Saturday. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

On Saturday afternoon, a window in Multi Culture Cuts Barbershop was smashed out and the door to the business also appeared to be damaged.

The window just below the same business was broken during another fire at the same address Thursday around 1:55 a.m.

The first blaze at 5545 Clyde Street in Halifax broke out at 1:55 a.m. Thursday. (Aly Thomson/CBC)

Police had said that blaze was deemed suspicious because "a person was seen throwing an object into the business just prior to the fire starting."

At the time, police were looking for red four-door sedan that was was seen travelling away from the scene toward South Park Street.

