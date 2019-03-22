Two men charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Eskasoni man

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in Eskasoni, N.S., on Thursday.

RCMP said just before midnight, they were called to a residence on Mini Mall Drive, where they found an unresponsive 33-year-old Eskasoni man with serious injuries.

The man later died at the scene.

RCMP announced Saturday that two Eskasoni men, Roger Wilfred Prosper, 37, and Kirk Daniel Gould, 29, are facing second-degree murder charges.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

