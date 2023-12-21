Second-degree murder charge dropped against Halifax man

New concerns with evidence have led to the release of a Halifax man previously charged with second-degree murder.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a weapons call on Brunswick Street early in the morning of April 16, 2022.

At the scene, police found the body of 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison. His death was ruled a homicide.

Following a Canada-wide arrest warrant, Keishawn Stephenson was arrested by police in Markham, Ont., on March 8.

However, a second-degree murder charge against Stephenson was dropped Thursday.

The Crown prosecution said there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction "due to evidentiary concerns."

Eugene Tan, Stephenson's lawyer, said a witness provided information that was different from what they had asserted in an original statement.

About a dozen of Stephenson's family and friends were in the courtroom Thursday.

"You know it's hit me, but until I can hold my son again, then I'll be able to really breathe," said Paula Stephenson, his mother, at the courthouse while waiting for her son's release.

Stephenson said there also needs to be justice for Morrison's family.

"I knew one day the truth would come out. The truth had to come out," she said.

