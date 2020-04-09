Skip to Main Content
Second death related to COVID-19 confirmed in Nova Scotia
On Wednesday, a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a result of complications related to COVID-19, the province said in a news release.

CBC News ·
The woman died Wednesday at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, the provincial government said in a news release. (CBC)

The province also said there were 373 positive cases of the virus, and 12,177 negative tests.

The first reported death related to the virus came earlier this week.

A woman in her 70s from Cape Breton died Monday in a hospital in the eastern zone, an area that includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton.

The health department has said the woman had underlying health conditions.

