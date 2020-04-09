Second death related to COVID-19 confirmed in Nova Scotia

The province is reporting a second death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a result of complications related to COVID-19, the province said in a news release.

The province also said there were 373 positive cases of the virus, and 12,177 negative tests.

The first reported death related to the virus came earlier this week.

A woman in her 70s from Cape Breton died Monday in a hospital in the eastern zone, an area that includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton.

The health department has said the woman had underlying health conditions.