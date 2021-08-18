Glace Bay nursing home staff say they are worried about empty beds

The union representing workers at a Cape Breton nursing home says staff there are worried about the facility's future because some beds are empty and workers' hours are being cut.

National representative Tammy Martin of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents continuing care assistants and licensed practical nurses at the 113-bed Seaview Manor in Glace Bay, said the question is why there are empty beds in a province with lengthy wait times for long-term care.

"We've just been made aware of it, so that's what we're looking for now — just some answers as to why this is happening," she said.

Martin said Seaview has 14 empty beds and the hours for continuing care assistants are being cut "significantly."

She said it makes sense to cut staff hours when beds are empty, but she said staff are already overworked and working conditions are only going to get worse.

In an email, Seaview CEO Eric Doucette said the manor has 15 empty beds.

He said no beds have been closed, but there are no doctors available to admit new residents and follow their care.

Doucette said the facility is working with partners to support the admission of patients waiting for placement and in an email, the Department of Health and Wellness said it is working closely with the facility to reduce its vacancies.

It said as of Aug. 11, 1,626 people were waiting for a long-term care placement. Of those, 398 were in the eastern zone, which includes Glace Bay.

CUPE rep Tammy Martin says the union doesn't know why Seaview Manor has empty beds and expects to meet with administration on Thursday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Martin said having empty long-term care beds is especially surprising, given the aging population in Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

"With the state of long-term care in this province, I'd say 14 empty beds is a lot, especially in CBRM," Martin said.

The union doesn't know why this is happening now and expects to meet with Seaview's administration on Thursday.

As far as staff are concerned, there's no reason the beds couldn't be filled now, Martin said.

"It's pretty significant to have that many empty beds in one facility."

So far, just care assistant hours are being cut, not licensed practical nurses, she said.

"I never thought in the state of health care right now that I would ever be talking about CCAs losing hours, when in many other facilities that I represent, they're being mandated to work double shifts because they're so short-staffed."

Nursing homes face staffing challenges

Michele Lowe, executive director of the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, said she could not comment on a specific facility, but said it has not been uncommon for members of the association to limit admissions.

She said summer has been especially difficult, with staff wanting vacation time and some people leaving the sector due to low pay and burnout.

It's also a challenge to keep care assistants on staff if around-the-clock registered nurses are not available to oversee operations, Lowe said.

"I heard from many of our members who were really concerned that they would not be able to accept new admissions over the summer and that, in fact, as some of those beds emptied, they may not be able to accept a new resident into their facility," she said.

"So it puts the administrators and their teams in a very difficult position. I certainly have heard that this has been a challenge right across the province this summer."

Signs from the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association line the front of Seaview Manor in Glace Bay, where staff say their hours are being cut because there are empty beds. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The association mounted a campaign during the provincial election to raise awareness about the need for more staff and better pay in nursing homes. It included social media and lawn signs, some of which are on display at Seaview Manor.

The Progressive Conservatives, who were elected on Tuesday night and will form a new government, have promised to make health care a top priority and in addition to adding long-term care beds, have committed to hiring more staff for nursing homes.

"We, as an association, embrace that," she said.

"Wouldn't that be wonderful? That's exactly what we need to hear, but how we go about doing that is another story and that's what's unclear."

