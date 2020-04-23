Search underway in Glace Bay for man, 93

A military helicopter is helping in the search this morning for a 93-year-old man reported missing overnight in Glace Bay, N.S.

Alphonse O'Brien went missing in an area adjacent to steep cliffs overlooking the shoreline. Four rescue boats and several high-angle rescue teams were also scouring the area.

Staff Sgt. Kenny Routledge of the Cape Breton Regional Police said O'Brien is known to wander.

"He was known to leave the residence and wander around the neighbourhoods and really just go into strangers' homes," said Routledge.

"I'm appealing to the public in the New Aberdeen area, Churchill Drive, the Hub area, if they get up today and just out and check their yards, check their sheds and see if anyone's in their yard."

Police said O'Brien was last seen wearing a black jacket with no shirt underneath, brown pants and boots.

A helicopter from the provincial Department of Lands and Forestry is expected to join the search today.

The family of Alphonse O'Brien, 93, reported him missing early Thursday morning. (Submitted by Cape Breton Regional Police)

MORE TOP STORIES:



