Debris, washed-up life-rafts found during search for fishing vessel in Bay of Fundy

The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says there is an ongoing search for a fishing vessel after its emergency beacon was activated early Tuesday morning in the Bay of Fundy.

In two tweets, JRCC Halifax says the signal came in at 5:51 a.m. near Delaps Cove, N.S.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft from Canadian Forces Base Greenwood and two Canadian Coast Guard ships were dispatched to start the search.

JRCC said weather is negatively affecting the search. Debris was spotted from the air around 8:22 a.m.

Two life-rafts washed ashore but no one was on board, according to Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, with the JRCC.

Owens could not say what debris was spotted in the water. He said they know which vessel it is but are not naming it until the owner and crew's next of kin have been notified.

"We're going to continue the search into the rest of the evening and as long as it takes to make sure that we make all possible attempts to find these individuals," he said in an interview.

Owens also said local fishing vessels and other boats on the water encouraged to keep an eye out.

Alain d'Entremont, president of the Full Bay Scallop Association, said that scallop vessels in the area are assisting with the search.

He said the debris found Tuesday morning by the coast guard is in the area of the last known position from where the emergency beacon came.

Environment Canada has issued a gale warning in the Fundy and Grand Manan areas. Wind is expected to reach 65 km/h, diminishing to 46 km/h Tuesday evening.

It also said there could be seas of one to two metres, building to two to three metres Tuesday afternoon and subsiding late overnight. There is a risk of freezing spray Tuesday evening.

Local church helping first responders

Angela Burnie, a member of the Hillsburn United Baptist Church, which is near Delaps Cove, said the church has set up space for first responders to get warm and use the washroom. She said food is on the way, but they have coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Burnie said she was feeling "kind of overwhelmed." She said it's windy and "bitter cold" in the area Tuesday, and it's not a good feeling to hear a search like this is underway in her community.

"Normally the outcome is never all that great," she said. "We just pray they watch over all the rescuers and hope good comes of this."

