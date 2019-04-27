Search resumes for Timothy Wells, missing since 2018

RCMP along with ground search and rescue have resumed the search for Timothy Wells, a man from the Windsor, N.S., area who disappeared nearly a year ago in the Vaughan area.

Wells, 56 at the time he went missing, was last seen riding his bicycle around Highway 14 on May 12, 2018. Vaughan is 24 kilometres southwest of Windsor.

Timothy Wells was last seen May 12, 2018. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)

The search has resumed because the snow has melted and because police have new information with a more accurate location of where Wells was last seen.

"Our hope is to find some evidence to help provide Tim's family with some information about what happened," Cpl. Lisa Croteau said Saturday.

Two command posts for the search have been set up at Falmouth Elementary School and the Exit 6 carpool parking lot in Windsor, N.S.

The plan is to search for two days, Croteau said.

Wells is described as a white man, approximately six feet and 270 pounds.

He has thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard and blue eyes. There were concerns for his safety at the time he went missing due to a medical condition.

Wells was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet.

