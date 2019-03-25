Search underway for missing man in Kentville

Search efforts ramped up Monday for a 29-year-old Aylesford, N.S., man who was last seen in Kentville over the weekend.

Kentville police say Joshawa Bentley was last spotted leaving the Kings Arms Pub at 390 Main Street on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

About 40 people, including police, Valley Search and Rescue, the RCMP K9 unit and the New Minas fire department, searched Monday in the town and around the Cornwallis River. A helicopter was also used in the search.

Police describe Bentley as a white man, six-foot-one, 120 pounds with a beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads, "Sometime you have to go through hell to get to heaven," a tattoo of a handprint on his chest and a deer head on the back of his right shoulder.

Bentley was wearing a red and black checkered flannel shirt with a black T-shirt underneath and jeans when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-678-3378.

MORE TOP STORIES