Search underway for missing hunter in Colchester County

A search is underway to find a hunter in Colchester County who didn't return home on Thursday.

Fred Bishop Coldwell is 75. He left his home on Thursday to go hunting in a wooded area off Truro Road near McCallum Settlement, which is about 20 kilometres north of the town of Truro.

In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP said Coldwell's ATV was found in a wooded area near Truro Road.

Coldwell is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Police said he has short grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing bright orange the last time he was seen.

Colchester District RCMP and multiple ground search and rescue groups from Colchester, East Hants, Pugwash, Pictou, Musquodoboit, Halifax, Springhill and the Eastern Shore began looking for Coldwell on Thursday evening, with help from Bible Hill Volunteer Fire and the RCMP Police Dog Services. The search resumed on Friday morning.

Hunters are being asked to stay out of the area so trained searchers can do their work.

"Staying out of the area will facilitate the search and allow for the best chance to locate Coldwell," police said in the news release.

Anyone with information on Coldwell's whereabouts is asked to share it with Colchester County District RCMP by calling 902-893-6820. Anonymous information can be shared through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

