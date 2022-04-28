Search underway for man believed missing on Digby County river

Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for a 48-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing on the Sissiboo River in Digby County.

Police say they were notified around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday that Graham Cromwell of Weymouth Falls, N.S., had entered the Sissiboo River, but was not seen exiting it.

RCMP began searching the area where Cromwell is believed to have entered the river.

The search is being assisted by local ground search and rescue teams, RCMP canine and air services, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the provincial Department of Lands and Forestry and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

While investigators believe that Cromwell is in or near the river, they say there is the possibility that he got out of the river.

With this in mind, RCMP is asking that anyone who has seen Cromwell to contact them at 902-245-2579 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES