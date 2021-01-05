Search suspended for missing Yarmouth County man

The search for a missing Yarmouth County man last seen in the early morning hours of New Year's Day has been suspended.

Nova Scotia RCMP said Zachery Lefave, from Hebron, was last spotted on Highway 334 in Plymouth around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. He was reported missing two hours later.

The ground search for Lefave began that same day and was expanded to cover waterways by using boats. A helicopter and a plane were also used Monday to continue the search from the air.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that Yarmouth, Clare and Barrington ground search and rescue teams had conducted extensive searches but haven't been able to locate Lefave.

A pair of businesses with close ties to Lefave also offered rewards for information that could help bring him home.

Police said the search has been suspended but may be reactivated if new information is brought forward.

Yarmouth RCMP is continuing to ask for the public's help in finding Lefave. He is described as white, five-foot-nine and 175 pounds with brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hat, plaid shirt and shorts.

Lefave was 20 at the time of his disappearance. Sunday marked his 21st birthday.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and there is no indication of criminality at this time.

Anyone with information about Lefave's location is asked to contact Yarmouth RCMP at 902-742-9106. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip, or by using the P3 Tips App.

