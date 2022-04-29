Search for man missing on Digby County river to resume this morning

RCMP say the search for a 48-year-old man last seen jumping into the Sissiboo River in Nova Scotia's Digby County is expected to resume today.

Police said the search for Graham Cromwell was suspended overnight.

On Wednesday night Cromwell, a lobster fisherman from Weymouth Falls, N.S., had entered the Sissiboo River near the Gates Lane crossing, but was not seen exiting the water.

A spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said fishery officers on patrol encountered four people who were fishing on the river at approximately 9 p.m. AT.

When fishery officers attempted to carry out an inspection, the four people ran away toward the Weymouth dam and jumped into the water. The other three people made it out of the water safely.

A number of agencies are involved in the search including ground search and rescue teams, RCMP police dog services, RCMP air services, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and Department of Lands and Forestry. Nova Scotia Power is also providing assistance, say police.

