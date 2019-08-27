Skip to Main Content
Search on for missing man in East Margaretsville
Nova Scotia·New

Search on for missing man in East Margaretsville

Robert Philip Palmer has not been heard from since Monday at 4 p.m. RCMP describe him as a 74-year-old white man who stands 5-9 and weights about 200 pounds.

Robert Philip Palmer has not been heard from since Monday at 4 p.m., RCMP say

CBC News ·
Clare Search and Rescue is one of the parties out looking for Robert Phillip Palmer. (Submitted by Ian Swinamer)

A search is underway for a man who disappeared into the woods in East Margaretsville, N.S., on Monday.

Robert Phillip Palmer has grey hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a taupe jacket, a grey and purple long sleeve polo shirt, a straw hat and rubber boots. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP say Robert Philip Palmer has not been heard from since 4 p.m. on Monday, adding police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Palmer left the Halifax area to go fishing on the North Mountain in Kings County. His vehicle was found on McNally Road in East Margaretsville.

On Tuesday, search and rescue crews, including a helicopter, were out looking for Palmer.

Police say Palmer is a 74-year-old white man who stands 5-9 and weighs 200 pounds. He has grey hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a taupe jacket, a grey and purple long sleeve polo shirt, a straw hat and rubber boots.

Tips on Palmer's whereabouts can be shared by contacting Kings District RCMP at 902-765-3317 or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|