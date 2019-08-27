Search on for missing man in East Margaretsville

A search is underway for a man who disappeared into the woods in East Margaretsville, N.S., on Monday.

Robert Phillip Palmer has grey hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a taupe jacket, a grey and purple long sleeve polo shirt, a straw hat and rubber boots. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP say Robert Philip Palmer has not been heard from since 4 p.m. on Monday, adding police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Palmer left the Halifax area to go fishing on the North Mountain in Kings County. His vehicle was found on McNally Road in East Margaretsville.

On Tuesday, search and rescue crews, including a helicopter, were out looking for Palmer.

Police say Palmer is a 74-year-old white man who stands 5-9 and weighs 200 pounds. He has grey hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a taupe jacket, a grey and purple long sleeve polo shirt, a straw hat and rubber boots.

Tips on Palmer's whereabouts can be shared by contacting Kings District RCMP at 902-765-3317 or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

