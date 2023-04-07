Search on for missing boater after Eel Lake collision

One man has been rescued and another male is missing after a Friday boating collision on Eel Lake near Saulnierville, N.S.

RCMP spokesperson Allison Gerrard said Meteghan RCMP, paramedics and the Little Brook Fire Department are at the scene.

She said an RCMP helicopter is on the way to assist with the search effort.

Gerrard said it's unclear whether there were other passengers on the boats, or if they had any injuries.

