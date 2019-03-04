Search for Halifax's next police chief draws closer to conclusion

Halifax could soon have a new police chief.

The current chief, Jean-Michel Blais, is retiring at the end of March and according to a member of the hiring committee, the opening has sparked much interest — including a number of internal candidates.

"About 30 people from across Canada," said Coun. Steve Craig, "And a diverse mix of candidates, gender and race."

Craig said the hiring committee expects to make a recommendation to the police commission next Monday.

"We'll then be able to take that to regional council on Tuesday for ratification," Craig said.

If the timing holds, a decision on a new police chief could be made the day before a report on street checks is released by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

That report was prompted by a CBC News investigation that found black people were three times more likely to be targeted than white people.

A review of police services to look at ways to reduce costs is also underway.

Jacques Dubé, Halifax's chief administrative officer, told the police commission a draft report should be ready in June with final recommendations going to council in the fall.

