Search of mountain near Wolfville fails to find man missing since 1992

A search in a 31-year-old Nova Scotia missing person's case has come up empty.

Last week, RCMP led a team that examined a section of Melanson Mountain in the Annapolis Valley where a cadaver dog team had previously indicated an area of interest in the disappearance of Kenley Matheson.

He was last seen in September 1992, shortly after starting classes at Acadia in nearby Wolfville, N.S.

"As a result of that search, nothing, there was nothing located, no human remains were located, and there was no evidence that suggested that human remains had been deposited at that site," RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said Tuesday.

The team included experts from the provincial medical examiner's office, the anthropology department from St. Thomas University in Fredericton, and the earth and environmental science department of Acadia University.

The cadaver dog had initially searched Melanson Mountain in May, as part of a project by the Globe and Mail newspaper. Marshall said RCMP brought the same dog back to the mountain in June to pinpoint the area for last week's search.

Marshall said police had hoped a documentary series released last year on the Matheson case might provide new clues, but he said so far they have no leads. But Marshall said the search continues.

"We're still asking for anybody who has information, no matter how small, to please come forward and contact the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, because any piece of information can sometimes open up new doors of investigation and new avenues of investigation," Marshall said.

MORE TOP STORIES