1 person dead, another missing in waters off Morris Island, N.S.

A search was underway Tuesday for a person seen in the waters near Morris Island off southwestern Nova Scotia.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax told CBC News the search was launched after another person was found dead along the shoreline.

The centre said in a tweet that it received a call from the RCMP about a missing person around 2:24 p.m. AT.

Spokesperson Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens could not provide any details about the deceased individual or the missing person.

At 1424 AST, JRCC Halifax received a call from NS RCMP indicating that there was a missing person in the water in vicinity of Morris Island. A second person was found deceased along the shoreline and is connected to the missing person. —@hfxjrcc

He said a Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft were dispatched from 14-Wing Greenwood.

The Canadian Coast Guard vessel Clark's Harbour and a PAL aircraft were also assisting the RCMP in the search.

A spokesperson for the RCMP Yarmouth rural detachment said they were informed about the incident around noon on Tuesday.

Owens said more information would be released as it becomes available.

