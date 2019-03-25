Skip to Main Content
Search called off for missing Aylesford man
Joshawa Bentley, 29, was last seen leaving Kings Arms Pub in Kentville, N.S., on Mar 23.

Dozens of people took part in a search for Joshawa Bentley. The 29-year-old man was last seen at the Kings Arms Pub in Kentville on Saturday night. (Submitted by Ian Swinamer)

The search for a missing Aylesford, N.S., man was called off on Sunday.

Joshawa Bentley, 29, was last seen leaving Kings Arms Pub on Main Street in Kentville on March 23 at around 10:30 p.m.

An air, ground and water search was unsuccessful, said Kentville Police Service in a Facebook post.

Kentville police, Valley Search and Rescue, RCMP and the New Minas fire department searched for Bentley last week.

Police describe Bentley as a white man, 6-1 and 120 pounds, with a beard.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads, "Sometime you have to go through hell to get to heaven," a tattoo of a handprint on his chest, and a tattoo of a deer head on the back of his right shoulder.

Bentley was wearing a red and black checkered flannel shirt with a black T-shirt underneath and jeans when he was last seen.

Joshawa Bentley was wearing a red and black checkered flannel shirt a black T-shirt and jeans when he was last seen. (Kentville Police Service)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-678-3378.

