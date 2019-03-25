Search called off for missing Aylesford man

The search for a missing Aylesford, N.S., man was called off on Sunday.

Joshawa Bentley, 29, was last seen leaving Kings Arms Pub on Main Street in Kentville on March 23 at around 10:30 p.m.

An air, ground and water search was unsuccessful, said Kentville Police Service in a Facebook post.

Kentville police, Valley Search and Rescue, RCMP and the New Minas fire department searched for Bentley last week.

Police describe Bentley as a white man, 6-1 and 120 pounds, with a beard.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads, "Sometime you have to go through hell to get to heaven," a tattoo of a handprint on his chest, and a tattoo of a deer head on the back of his right shoulder.

Bentley was wearing a red and black checkered flannel shirt with a black T-shirt underneath and jeans when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-678-3378.

