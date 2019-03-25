Search called off for missing Aylesford man
Joshawa Bentley was last seen on Mar. 23 at the Kings Arms Pub in Kentville
The search for a missing Aylesford, N.S., man was called off on Sunday.
Joshawa Bentley, 29, was last seen leaving Kings Arms Pub on Main Street in Kentville on March 23 at around 10:30 p.m.
An air, ground and water search was unsuccessful, said Kentville Police Service in a Facebook post.
Kentville police, Valley Search and Rescue, RCMP and the New Minas fire department searched for Bentley last week.
Police describe Bentley as a white man, 6-1 and 120 pounds, with a beard.
He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads, "Sometime you have to go through hell to get to heaven," a tattoo of a handprint on his chest, and a tattoo of a deer head on the back of his right shoulder.
Bentley was wearing a red and black checkered flannel shirt with a black T-shirt underneath and jeans when he was last seen.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-678-3378.