Search underway in Lunenburg County for missing 16-year-old boy

An extensive search is underway in Lunenburg County for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Lunenburg County District RCMP said Quentin Rafuse of Simms Settlement, N.S., was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area around ‎Fox Point Lake. He was reported missing at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Rafuse is described as a white, 5'7" male with short brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build, weighing approximately 120 lbs. He is wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts and white sneakers.

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter along with Halifax and Lunenburg County Ground Search and Rescue teams and an RCMP police dog are searching the area.

Police are asking residents along Highway 3 in Simms Settlement and Highway 329 in the Hubbards and Fox Point area to check any exterior garages, camps or cottages in the area and to call police if they see Rafuse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teen is asked to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-742-9106. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.