Shorty is missing and Peggys Cove tourism operator wants him back

A Peggys Cove, N.S., tourism operator is searching for a stolen wooden carving of a fisherman affectionately named Shorty.

"There's people out there trying to help me find him," said Peter Richardson, the owner of Peggys Cove Boat Tours. "Bring Shorty back home."

He said the statue was taken from an outdoor picnic table area near Richardson's lobster roll food truck sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

He is offering a reward for its return. He said he doesn't have any leads.

Richardson said thousands of tourists have stopped to take their photos with Shorty.

The statue is wearing yellow overalls and a sou'wester and stands at five foot two inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

"If it was a prank, bring him back, joke's over," said Richardson, "If it was a theft, call me and I'll go pick it up somewhere. I really don't need to see anyone go to jail over this."

