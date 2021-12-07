Stormy weather pauses search for missing Victoria County woman

The search for a 79-year-old Cape Breton woman has been put on pause due to this week's stormy weather.

Susan Bain was last seen early Friday morning in Middle River, N.S., a community about 20 kilometres northwest of Baddeck in Victoria County.

The RCMP and Cape Breton Search and Rescue searched for the missing woman until Monday morning, when efforts were stopped due to heavy rain and strong winds.

They had plan to resume the search on Tuesday, but decided wait until Wednesday morning.

"It would have made it treacherous to put searchers out into that area with how saturated the ground would have been with water," said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

RCMP said they plan to bring in air support to search the area beginning early Wednesday.

But there is concern that a heavy snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday could delay search efforts once again.

"We want to be able to get into the area and search as quickly as possible," Marshall said. "Given we're moving into winter, day to day, hour to hour, the weather is changing on us."

Marshall said there is a chance the air search might be put off once again depending on the weather conditions.

Bain is described as white with shoulder length white hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses. She's five foot seven inches and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baddeck RCMP at 902-295-2350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

