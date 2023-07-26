Search for missing tuber ends as officials say man likely swept out to sea

The search for a man who went missing while tubing on Lunenburg County's Gold River on Monday has ended, as officials say they believe the man was swept out to sea.

The 31-year-old was tubing with two other men on the river northwest of Chester, N.S., when his tube capsized. He was last seen drifting down the river holding on to the tube. The other two men made it to shore.

RCMP said Wednesday they have concluded an "exhaustive" search that included an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, the military's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, the Western Shore Fire Department and ground search and rescue crews.

RCMP said the file will be kept open and new search activities will be considered if new information is received.

MORE TOP STORIES