Search continues for missing fishing boat captain

The search is continuing off southern Nova Scotia for the 54-year-old fisherman who went missing from his boat off Yarmouth, N.S., in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Searching from the air was hampered by foggy conditions late in the day on Thursday but overnight, conditions improved.

"The search continued overnight with a number of vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and other civilian vessels that have been assisting with the search," said Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, which is overseeing the search.

"Overnight the weather cleared to the point where we could fly a Cormorant helicopter again and they have been conducting night searches into this morning."

Owens says a Hercules aircraft from CFB Greenwood will be joining the search on Friday morning. The sea state in the search area is relatively calm, and the water temperature is in the mid-teens Celsius.

A Cormorant helicopter, seen here in a file photo, is searching for a missing fisherman off the coast of Yarmouth, N.S. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

The missing man is the captain of a fishing vessel identified as the Miss Janet, which was travelling from Shelburne to Saulnierville.

The man's identity has not been released at the request of his family.

He was one of four crew on board the boat. Three of the men had gone to sleep Wednesday night, leaving the captain in the wheelhouse. But when one of the crew woke up at 3:30 a.m., the captain was gone and a distress call was made immediately.

The band office of the Sipekne'katik First Nation confirmed the missing man is a member of the community. Several fishermen from Sipekne'katik were out on the water assisting in the search Thursday.

"We are focused on supporting our community at this time," Chief Mike Sack said in a statement to CBC News.

The Coldwater Lobster Association, which represents area fishermen, said several of its members were also helping to look for the missing man.

