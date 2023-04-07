Search for missing boater in Saulnierville area enters 2nd day

A search for a missing boater on Eel Lake near Saulnierville, N.S., has entered its second day.

RCMP tweeted Saturday at 8:15 a.m. AT that the search includes a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources.

On Friday, RCMP spokesperson Allison Gerrard said that one man was rescued and another male was missing after a boating collision on the lake.

Gerrard said it was unclear whether there were other passengers on the boats.

MORE TOP STORIES