Search for missing boater in Saulnierville area enters 2nd day
A search for a missing boater on Eel Lake near Saulnierville, N.S., has entered its second day. RCMP tweeted Saturday at 8:15 a.m. AT that the search includes a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources.
Search includes helicopter from Department of Natural Resources
A search for a missing boater on Eel Lake near Saulnierville, N.S., has entered its second day.
RCMP tweeted Saturday at 8:15 a.m. AT that the search includes a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources.
On Friday, RCMP spokesperson Allison Gerrard said that one man was rescued and another male was missing after a boating collision on the lake.
Gerrard said it was unclear whether there were other passengers on the boats.
MORE TOP STORIES