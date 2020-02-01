Search for hit-and-run suspect shuts down MacKay Bridge

Police say a search for a hit-and-run suspect shut down the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Saturday morning.

In an email, Halifax Regional Police said officers were searching for an adult male believed to be involved in a hit and run in Halifax earlier in the morning.

The bridge was closed for more than an hour.

Halifax Regional Police said the hit-and-run collision was reported at 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Barrington Street. As of 10:30 a.m., officers had not located the male suspect.

At 8:45 a.m., Halifax Harbour Bridges tweeted the bridge had reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES