Search for hit-and-run suspect shuts down MacKay Bridge
Search for hit-and-run suspect shuts down MacKay Bridge

The MacKay Bridge has reopened after a search for a hit-and-run suspect closed it down for more than an hour Saturday morning.

Police say they're searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run Saturday morning. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police say a search for a hit-and-run suspect shut down the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Saturday morning. 

In an email, Halifax Regional Police said officers were searching for an adult male believed to be involved in a hit and run in Halifax earlier in the morning.

The bridge was closed for more than an hour.

Halifax Regional Police said the hit-and-run collision was reported at 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Barrington Street. As of 10:30 a.m., officers had not located the male suspect. 

At 8:45 a.m., Halifax Harbour Bridges tweeted the bridge had reopened.

