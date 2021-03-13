Search continues for missing N.S. man in Mineville area

The search for a missing 52-year-old man continues in the Mineville area, two days after he was last seen.

Halifax RCMP is asking for help from the public to find Edward Robinson of Lake Echo, who was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Robinson's pickup truck was found on the Mineville Road, at an entrance to a trail in Mineville.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Edward Robinson, 52, of Lake Echo last seen on Thursday. (RCMP)

Sgt. Andrew Joyce, RCMP spokesperson, said Saturday that search teams were focusing on the Mineville and Gammon Lake area.

"Of course we are concerned," Joyce said.

Robinson is described as having grey/brown salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. He is 6'2 and about 290 pounds.

He is possibly wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, brown hiking shoes, and a blue jacket.

Joyce said ground search and rescue teams had been deployed since Friday afternoon, but he did not have any details about how many people were involved in the search.

A helicopter was in the air on Friday as well.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax RCMP at (902) 490-5020.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

RCMP and search and rescue crews respond to the Mineville area on Friday, March 12 for a missing 52-year-old man. The search continued on Saturday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

