Search continues for man missing near Kejimkujik National Park

A helicopter is combing the area near Nova Scotia's Kejimkujik National Park this morning as the search continues today for a 46-year-old man.

The man and a nine-year-old girl set out on what was supposed to be a three-day canoe trip paddling the Mersey River. They were expected to arrive at Jake's Landing in the park on Sunday. RCMP were called Monday evening when the pair didn't show up as planned.

The girl was found safe in the woods Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m.

The man, Bradley James Hall, is described as an Indigenous man with grey medium-length hair, brown eyes and was wearing a long-sleeve brown shirt, tan pants and brown shoes.

A red canoe marked "Mad River Canoe" was located abandoned along the route Tuesday afternoon. Searchers also located two separate campsites near the canoe, indicating the pair headed inland once they left the canoe, RCMP said.

The search area is outside the boundary of the park, police said. A command post for the search has been set up inside the park.

Hall had a large blue, teal and beige tent with him.

Police said the two were well prepared for the trip and had sufficient camping equipment and provisions with them.

A Canadian Forces cormorant helicopter assisted in the search on Monday night and Tuesday morning, at which time an RCMP helicopter took over at noon, said Mark Gough, spokesperson for Maritime Forces Atlantic.

