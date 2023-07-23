4 people remain missing in Nova Scotia days after devastating floods

Four people who were in two separate vehicles were carried off by floodwaters in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Four people — including two children and a youth — are still missing after devastating flooding over the weekend in Nova Scotia, as the federal government confirmed it would provide financial assistance to the province.

The RCMP said the pickup truck that two children were travelling in when it became submerged in floodwaters in the West Hants area of the province was found Sunday, but the children were not inside.

The Mounties said its underwater recovery team conducted a search of a flooded field and "located an unoccupied pickup truck," which is believed to be the same one the two children were last seen in.

A separate search is focused on an adult man and a youth whose vehicle also became submerged in the same area.

Police said industrial pumping equipment was being used in the search on Sunday, with help from civilian contractors, in an attempt to lower water levels.

To protect the privacy of families, RCMP said it will not yet be releasing the identities of those missing or any other personal information.

The search is being led by the RCMP. On Sunday, it included an aircraft from the Department of Natural Resources and about 40 ground search and rescue members from West Hants, Colchester County, and the Valley.

Some parts of Nova Scotia received more than 200 millimetres of rainfall as of 10 a.m. AT Sunday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Visibly shaken and fighting back tears, West Hants Regional Municipality Mayor Abraham Zebian said Sunday that members of his tight-knit community were trying to stay optimistic.

"It's sombre but spirits are still high," he said.

Much of the province has been dealing with severe flooding and impassable roads after torrential downpours swept in overnight Friday and into Saturday.

A provincewide state of emergency was declared late Saturday, with West Hants, East Hants, the Halifax Regional Municipality, Lunenburg County and Queens County considered among the hardest hit areas.

Late Sunday, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said he approved a request for federal assistance from the province.

At a news conference on Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said 25 bridges have been affected by the flooding, with six completely destroyed. He said between 500 and 600 people in the province remained displaced.

According to Houston, the province submitted a request for disaster financial assistance to the federal government on Saturday night to help cover uninsurable costs.

"There's a lot of anxiety over the damage that has been sustained to people's property and to their homes," Houston said.

"We're listening, we're watching in an effort to see what people need and if we can do something."

Canada Post said Monday that collection and delivery of mail is on hold in the province until the company can better evaluate safe areas for delivery. Post offices are closed for the day.

Mark Peachey, Nova Scotia's chief engineer, said more than 50 roads have been washed out, mainly in the central and western regions of the province.

He said 400 people were isolated because of bridge damage.

The RCMP has said the best source for the latest road conditions is 511, both by phone and online.

Damage in Halifax area

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mayor Mike Savage said Sunday that officials were asking residents to stay off the roads "as much as possible," and to stay away from the water, which is "full of contaminants."

A map of roads blocked due to flooding in the Halifax region is available here.

The mayor said crews were continuing to restore infrastructure, but urged patience, acknowledging it would take time for water levels to return to normal.

Halifax Water's Jeff Myrick said Sunday that crews have been working non-stop since Friday evening to manage the flow of water.

All dams in the municipality remained structurally sound and were being monitored, he said.

"We've had between seven and 10 cross culverts which have been damaged," said Myrick. "And early indications [are] that we've had hundreds of driveway culverts washed out."

During Sunday's news conference, Erica Fleck, the director of Emergency Management and Community Safety, said about 200 HRM residents were still displaced.

Fleck said the municipality had 300 requests for road, shoulder and culvert repair.

A culvert at the end of a driveway is exposed after heavy rainfall swept through the Hammonds Plains area late Friday. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

In Bedford, where floodwaters had submerged much of the Bedford Place Mall parking lot, city officials were urging residents, including those who have tried to return and access vehicles left behind, to stay away as the area remained unsafe.

Those affected by flooding or power outages in HRM can go to the comfort centre set up at the East Dartmouth Community Centre at 50 Caledonia Rd., which will remain open until further notice, the city said.

By Monday morning, only about 230 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity, down from a peak of around 80,000 at the height of the storm.

Across the province, the floods resulted in a rash of closures, cancellations and postponements.

Fleck said most Halifax Regional Municipality offices will be closed Monday in an attempt to limit traffic on roads, as crews assess and repair damage around the municipality.

Sunday's Halifax Pride parade was postponed by organizers and will be rescheduled at a later date.

