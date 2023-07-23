Search continues for 4 missing people as Nova Scotia grapples with flooding fallout

Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage says it will take days for the floodwaters to recede in some hard-hit areas as crews start to assess the damage from torrential rain that inundated Nova Scotia over the weekend.

The latest:

Four people, including two children, a youth and a man, are still missing in Nova Scotia, about a day after search for them began, RCMP say.

Two separate searches started in the West Hants area of the province early Saturday after two vehicles became submerged in floodwaters.

Three of five people were able to escape one vehicle, leaving two children missing, and two of four people were able to escape another, leaving a man and youth missing.

On Sunday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cindy Bayers said finding them is top of mind and that extra resources have been added to support these efforts.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has said the search will continue as long as necessary.

Much of the province has been dealing with severe flooding and impassable roads after torrential downpours swept in overnight Friday and into Saturday.

A provincewide state of emergency was declared late Saturday, with West Hants, East Hants, the Halifax Regional Municipality, Lunenburg County and Queens County considered among the hardest hit areas.

Bayers told CBC News that the best source for the latest road conditions is 511, both by phone and online.

Flooding advisories remain in effect for Highway 101, 102, 103, 107, 111 and 118.

Bayers said drivers should exercise caution and be alert while driving.

Some parts of Nova Scotia received more than 200 millimetres of rainfall as of 10 a.m. AT Sunday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

She said officers are continuing to check conditions on the province's highway and respond to any calls of people in need of help.

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, Mayor Mike Savage said Sunday that officials are asking residents to stay off the roads "as much as possible," and to stay away from the water, which is "full of contaminants."

He said seven cross culverts have been "destroyed or near destroyed" and some roads are still blocked throughout the municipality.

A map of roads blocked due to flooding in the Halifax region is available here.

Overflowing at Miller Lake, near Fall River and off Highway 102, is of particular concern, Savage said, as waters continue to flow in from nearby tributaries, even though it's no longer raining.

"I understand that there is a lane closed on the highway out to the airport and we've got to keep an eye on that," said Savage.

The mayor said crews are continuing to restore infrastructure, but urged patience, acknowledging it will take time for water levels to return to normal.

As of 9 a.m. AT Sunday, Nova Scotia Power's outage map shows there are about 7,000 customers without electricity, down from a peak of around 80,000 at the height of the storm.

Emergency evacuation order lifted in West Hants

Early Sunday, Windsor and West Hants Regional Municipality Mayor Abraham Zebian said that all emergency evacuations in the area have been lifted.

A risk of a possible dam breach near the St. Croix area of the municipality had raised concern Saturday, but has since been brought under control.

Zebian said water levels are dropping, and that municipal infrastructure is OK, but provincial infrastructure is badly damaged, with washed out roads, shoulders and bridges.

People are now able to return to their homes, but only if it's safe to do so, he said.

Water is seen flowing over the dam on the St. Croix River. The dam was at risk of breaching early Saturday, but the situation is now under control. (Communications Nova Scotia)

An evacuation order for people living around Fancy Lake near Bridgewater, N.S., remains in effect.

Across the province, the floods have resulted in a rash of cancellations and postponements for key events.

Sunday's Halifax Pride parade has been postponed by organizers. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

