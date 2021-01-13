Search continues for missing person in Yarmouth County after 1 found dead

A search for a missing person in the water off southwest Nova Scotia is entering its second day.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre launched the search after another person was found dead along the shoreline on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens told CBC News Wednesday morning that crews scoured the water around Morris Island through the night, using flares and boat lights to illuminate the water and nearby shorelines. They did not find any sign of the missing person.

Owens said they searched every island in the vicinity, and planned to repeat the search in the same areas Wednesday.

"Hopefully during the daytime we'll be able to see a little bit more and potentially find the individual," said Owens.

The missing person was last known to be in the waters around Morris Island in Yarmouth County. Search crews have covered all nearby shorelines. (Google Maps)

The missing person and the person who was found dead were out on a boat together Tuesday, Owens said, and a family member called RCMP when the pair didn't return as expected. Owens said he believed they were in a canoe.

"Hopefully he's made it ashore somewhere and took up camp overnight ... fingers are still crossed," Owens said of the missing person.

The identities of the individuals have not been released.

MORE TOP STORIES