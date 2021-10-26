Sean Fraser appointed to Trudeau cabinet as immigration minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Central Nova MP Sean Fraser to the federal cabinet Tuesday. Fraser is the new minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

Fraser, a 37-year-old lawyer, is Nova Scotia's lone representative in the federal cabinet. He was chosen over seven other Liberal MPs from the province including three from metro Halifax — Andy Fillmore, Darren Fraser and Darrell Samson — who were also first elected in 2015.

Fraser was the only newcomer selected to cabinet from Atlantic Canada.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sarah, and his children, Molly and Jack, as he made his way into the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on a rainy morning in Ottawa.

Fraser was parliamentary secretary to the minister of finance before his new appointment, which will pay him $269,500 annually.

He has won three elections in what had been a Conservative party stronghold under the father-and-son team of Elmer and Peter MacKay. Both MacKays held cabinet positions in a Conservative government.

Fraser succeeds Bernadette Jordan as Nova Scotia's cabinet representative. The member for South Shore-St Margarets was minister of fisheries and oceans when she was defeated in the Sept. 20 federal election.

Joyce Murray, right, arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau appointed Vancouver MP Joyce Murray to the fisheries and oceans post, following a customary practice of alternating ministers from the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

Osborne Burke, the president of the Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance, said Murray has taken on one of the toughest assignments in cabinet.

"There's a lot of challenges and you need somebody that's going to be engaged, willing to roll up their sleeves and get in the middle of the discussions," he said.

"There's lots of demands from the inshore, offshore sector, Indigenous and moderate livelihood. Harvesters from various districts and many species from lobster to snow crab to groundfish to the latest discussions we're seeing take place on the increase in the redfish increase in quota."

