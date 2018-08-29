Seamus O'Regan, the minister responsible for veterans affairs, says he's going to look into why a man convicted of killing an off-duty police officer in Halifax is receiving post-traumatic stress disorder treatment paid for by his department.

Christopher Garnier, 30, of Halifax, was convicted in December of second-degree murder for killing Catherine Campbell.​An expert at the trial testified Garnier developed PTSD as a direct result of strangling Campbell.

Garnier's father served in the military and said in court that he also has PTSD. He was able to use his mental health benefits through VAC to get treatment for his son.

"While I completely understand people's frustration with this story, these supports for family members are not new — they've been in place for many years," the minister said on Twitter Wednesday. "I will be looking into how and why this decision was made."

Veterans Affairs has been funding treatment for Garnier from a private psychologist. A Crown prosecutor said during proceedings that because Garnier's father also has PTSD, getting treatment for his son helps them both, and Veterans Affairs covers the psychological help.

Earlier, Veterans Affairs said it stood by its policy in paying for Garnier's treatment.

While she wouldn't directly comment on Garnier's situation, citing privacy reasons, the chief of psychiatry for Veterans Affairs said the benefits aim to help the rehabilitation of veterans by supporting their families.

O'Regan, who is speaking at a town hall for veterans in St. John's Wednesday evening, tweeted there was a silver lining to the backlash from the story.

"Even in the past few days, as people are reacting to this story, we've been able to connect more veterans and their families with mental health supports," he said.

CBC News attended the town hall, but was asked to leave during the question and answer session.