Digby lobster processor could shutter over clerical oversight

A family-owned fish plant near Digby, N.S., is expected to seek an injunction Wednesday to temporarily stop the provincial government from terminating its operating licences, effectively putting the 40-year-old company out of business.

SeaBrook Fisheries wants the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to stay a decision by the minister of fisheries and aquaculture to terminate its fish buyers and fish processor licences as of Friday.

The company, which primarily processes lobster, said it is being stripped of licences as the result of a clerical error it made during succession planning. The mistake does not justify putting the company out of business, it said.

"The department is being pretty extreme. We didn't really seem to do much wrong. We simply transferred a few shares inside the family," said Brent Lewis, the second-generation manager of SeaBrook.

In 2020, the majority of voting shares were transferred from Lewis's parents, who founded the company, to Brent Lewis, who had taken over day-to-day running of the business.

But SeaBrook failed to notify the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the restructuring within 30 days as required under provincial regulations.

SeaBrook Fisheries has operated its fish plant on the outskirts of Digby, N.S., for decades. (Robert Short/CBC)

The department picked up on the change during the annual licence renewal. In April 2021, the department notified SeaBrook it was terminating its licences on the grounds control of the company had changed and notice had not been provided.

Lewis was aware of the 30-day requirement, but did not think the transfer constituted a material change.

"There's no outsiders involved. The plant wasn't sold. It's the same family business. My father, my mother and myself," he said.

SeaBrook Fisheries would usually be gearing up for the start of fishing in lobster district 34 next week, the busiest time of the year for the industry in southwest Nova Scotia. Instead, the plant is idle. It may shut down permanently the weekend before the season starts. (Robert Short/CBC)

His mother recently died.

"It was simply an oversight," said Lewis. "I didn't feel that it was a restructure. I could understand a fine or small penalty, but to go as far as to close SeaBrook down after 40 years, and putting 12 to 15 people out of work in the community of Digby does seem a bit extreme."

The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture did not respond to a request from CBC News for comment.

SeaBrook Fisheries says a dozen jobs are on the line unless it gets a court stay stopping the province from terminating its licences. (Submitted)

Last month, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig upheld the department's decision following an internal appeal from Lewis and his lawyer.

The licences will be terminated on Nov. 26 before the company can get a hearing on its appeal of the minister's decision in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

During the last decade, SeaBrook has been primarily a lobster processor with some crab. It handles about one million pounds of lobster each year. Its current licences allow it to process dozens of other species.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Department gave SeaBrook the option of reapplying for a buyers and processors licence for lobster, but the company would lose its ability to process any other species.

Lewis refused. In the past, the company processed groundfish, scallops, clams, sea urchin and others.

"I'm not only a lobster buyer and processor. I wasn't willing to accept one licence and only have one opportunity when my father has 50 species under licence," he said.

