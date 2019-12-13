Check out this scrap-wood snowman you can make with kids
This beautiful snowman is made from scrap wood, and it's a do-it-yourself project any family can undertake.
Carpenter and DIY enthusiast Denika Coakley shares a step-by-step guide
Here's a Christmas craft that will make you a jolly, happy soul.
Carpenter and do-it-yourself fanatic Denika Coakley put together this scrappy snowman.
There's no corn cob pipe or coal in sight, but Denika reused items you already likely have. The scarf is made of an old shirt and pieces of garland.
Video produced by Claire Fraser for CBC.
Here's what you'll need:
- Scrap wood.
- Table saw.
- Sander.
- Nail gun (optional).
- Wood glue.
- Paint.
- Glue gun.
- Other decorations.
If you don't have any scrap wood kicking around or a saw, most hardware stores will cut wood for you.
