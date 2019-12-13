Skip to Main Content
Check out this scrap-wood snowman you can make with kids
This beautiful snowman is made from scrap wood, and it's a do-it-yourself project any family can undertake.

Carpenter and DIY enthusiast Denika Coakley shares a step-by-step guide

CBC ·
'I love seeing the kids take their creativity to the next level,' says Denika Coakley. (Claire Fraser for CBC)

Here's a Christmas craft that will make you a jolly, happy soul.

Carpenter and do-it-yourself fanatic Denika Coakley put together this scrappy snowman.

This snowman can be put together using supplies many people already have at home. (Natalie Dobbin/CBC)

There's no corn cob pipe or coal in sight, but Denika reused items you already likely have. The scarf is made of an old shirt and pieces of garland.

Video produced by Claire Fraser for CBC. 

Here's what you'll need:

  • Scrap wood.
  • Table saw.
  • Sander.
  • Nail gun (optional).
  • Wood glue.
  • Paint.
  • Glue gun.
  • Other decorations.

If you don't have any scrap wood kicking around or a saw, most hardware stores will cut wood for you.

