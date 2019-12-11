SPCA seize 35 dogs from Nova Scotia puppy mill

Thirty-five Jack Russell terriers and border collies suffering from "severe behavioural issues" and living in dirty conditions were seized from a property near Wolfville, N.S., Tuesday morning.

Acting on a tip from the public, Nova Scotia SPCA chief provincial inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg said the organization first started issuing compliance orders about "unsanitary conditions" and "space regulations" at the property in September.

Based on the living conditions and the multiple litters of dogs sold from the property, she said it was a puppy mill.

Landsburg said in her six years as chief provincial inspector, this is the largest dog seizure she's been involved in.

She described the dogs as timid, anxious and "very fearful of humans," with whom they've had little contact. She said most of the border collies are so unsocialized that they are unable to do simple things such as walking on a leash.

Chief provincial inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg says this was the largest seizure of dogs she has been involved in. (CBC)

"They seem to be very shutdown and withdrawn, so we're very concerned about their psychological well-being," said Landsburg.

The 35 dogs include six puppies and they've all been taken to a special SPCA facility for care.

"They've been doing well so far, but I think they are going to have a long road ahead of them for rehabilitation," said Landsburg.

The seizure was carried out by SPCA officers, who were accompanied RCMP and shelter and veterinary staff.

The investigation continues and charges are pending.

MORE TOP STORIES