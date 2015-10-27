Serial fraudster who stole puppies, vehicles and storage sheds denied parole

A 44-year-old Windsor, N.S., man has been denied day parole as he nears the end of a 40-month sentence for 20 offences ranging from car theft to stealing puppies.

In a decision dated Dec. 10, the Parole Board of Canada said Scott Lee Gray remains too high a risk to reoffend.

While the crimes for which he is serving time are all property related, the board expressed concerns about Gray's previous convictions for sex offences.

"Particular note is given to your prior sexual offending which was perpetrated against young females; there are four victims identified by police," the board noted.

"You remain an untreated sex offender and you have displayed anti-social attitudes, poor impulse control along with little empathy and limited motivation."

Gray was sentenced in 2017 after pleading guilty to 20 charges, including theft and fraud, for offences that stretched from the Annapolis Valley to Dartmouth. They included selling cars he didn't own and stealing storage sheds and gas, often by writing bad cheques.

He even admitted to stealing two Great Pyrenees puppies from a breeder, and also targeted grocery and hardware stores.

Says he's motivated to change

The board found that about the only crime-free periods in Gray's adult life came when he was in custody.

The board also found that at least some of Gray's problems are due to racism: he is of mixed black and Mi'kmaw ancestry.

"You were victim of racism during your youth and isolated in the community due to racial differences," the board wrote.

Gray was classified as "special needs" while he attended school and so ended up with limited abilities when it comes to reading and writing.

The board consulted with police who said they were opposed to any early release plan for Gray.

Gray told the board he is motivated to change because of his wife and children and that he wants to put his past behind him.

The board has imposed special conditions on Gray as he approaches his statutory release date. Those conditions include:

That he follow any treatment plan recommended by his parole supervisor, including any for sexual deviancy and trauma.

He is to have no contact with his victims or their families.

He is not to be in the presence of anyone younger than 18 unless accompanied by another adult who knows his sexual history.

He is to provide documented financial records to his parole supervisor.

He is to remain gainfully employed or in a program to upgrade his education and provide proof of either to his parole supervisor.

