Scott Feener to be Bridgewater's new police chief

Scott Feener will be the Town of Bridgewater's chief of police.

Feener has been filling in as acting police chief in the Nova Scotia community for more than a year.

He stepped into the role after the town's former chief of police, John Collyer, was placed on administrative leave in 2016 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Collyer was officially taken off the payroll in August. He has been committed to stand trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court at a later date.

Feener, a previous deputy chief of the department, will be sworn in Oct. 4 along with the new deputy chief, Danny MacPhee.

"Both have demonstrated the qualities that we believe are important in leading the force. They demonstrated that during very difficult times for the force," said David Walker, chair of the Bridgewater Board of Police Commissioners.

"The police commission and council are very, very confident in the leadership that will be provided by Chief Feener and Deputy Chief MacPhee."

Sgt. Danny MacPhee will be the new deputy chief for the Bridgewater Police Service. He's been with the force for 18 years. (Submitted by the Town of Bridgewater)

During the ceremony, which is open to the public at town hall in the council chambers, Feener and MacPhee will receive new epaulets and badges.

In a news release, the Town of Bridgewater said Feener began his police career almost 30 years ago with the Metropolitan Toronto Police Service in 1989 where he worked patrol.

He joined the Bridgewater Police Service in 1993 working in patrol and investigations, and was seconded to the Criminal Intelligence Services of Nova Scotia, the release said.

"This is an exciting time for the Town of Bridgewater, Bridgewater Police Service and the council. I think we're very comfortable in the decisions," said Walker.

