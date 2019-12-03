Former MP Scott Brison to be next chancellor of Dalhousie University

Former Kings-Hants MP and cabinet minister Scott Brison will be the next chancellor of Dalhousie University.

"Scott is a respected and accomplished leader and the university is extremely pleased to have his counsel and support in the years to come," said Teri Balser, interim president and vice-chancellor of Dalhousie in a press release Tuesday morning.

Brison earned a bachelor of commerce degree from Dal in 1989.

He went on to become a cabinet minister in the Liberal governments of Paul Martin and Justin Trudeau.

His last position was as head of the Treasury Board, among the most powerful positions in the federal cabinet. He resigned his cabinet position in January 2019, and from his parliamentary seat the following month.

He is currently vice-chair of investment and corporate banking with BMO Capital Markets, based in Toronto.

Brison will take up the ceremonial role when the current chancellor, Anne McLellan, departs in May 2020.

