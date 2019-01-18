Truck crashes into building, 2 vehicles in Dartmouth

Nobody was injured after a Scotia Fuels truck hit a building and two vehicles in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday morning.

Police say the truck was travelling westbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic, entered a parking lot and hit the building and vehicles.

The incident happened at 9:50 a.m. at 10 Akerley Boulevard in the Burnside Industrial Park. It is being investigated by the police force's collision unit.