Skip to Main Content
Truck crashes into building, 2 vehicles in Dartmouth

Truck crashes into building, 2 vehicles in Dartmouth

Police say the truck was travelling westbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic, entered a parking lot and hit the building and vehicles.

Incident happened at 9:50 a.m. at 10 Akerley Boulevard in Burnside

CBC News ·
Halifax police say no one was injured in the crash. (Robert Short/CBC)

Nobody was injured after a Scotia Fuels truck hit a building and two vehicles in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday morning.

Police say the truck was travelling westbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic, entered a parking lot and hit the building and vehicles.

The incident happened at 9:50 a.m. at 10 Akerley Boulevard in the Burnside Industrial Park. It is being investigated by the police force's collision unit.

Police say the truck was driving westbound when the driver lost control. (Robert Short/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us