HRM asked to fund up to 20% of stadium for Shannon Park

A proposal for a stadium with an estimated cost of up to $110 million to house a Canadian Football League team in Dartmouth's Shannon Park was made public Thursday.

Schooner Sports and Entertainment, the consortium behind the proposal, is seeking provincial and federal funding for the stadium complex.

It wants the province to increase the hotel levy from two to four per cent and create a car rental levy to cover provincial payments of $3 million to $ 4 million a year.

The consortium is looking at a number of funding options for the 24,000-seat stadium to host CFL games.

The complex would contain a 12,000-seat community arena on its west side for local sports, such as soccer, rugby and lacrosse, and would have an inflatable roof.

A "semi-permanent" bleacher seating structure would be on the east side, to bring the facility from "community" to "CFL grade."

The community facility would be "open over 300 days a year for community recreational use with more than 1,500 hours and 25 weeks guaranteed for youth sport and school athletics," the group said in its proposal.

The complex would have a 400-space parking lot available to the municipality when football games are not being played.

The proposal includes a mixed residential and commercial area surrounding the stadium. (Schooner Sports and Entertainment)

Schooner Sports and Entertainment wants to see the project completed by 2022.

Funding options for the project put forth by the group include:

An annual $2-million cash commitment from the Halifax Regional Municipality to the project's financier. That amount would be offset by a ticket surcharge.

An upfront cash payment of $15 million to $20 million, or 15-20 per cent of the project cost.

A smaller upfront cash payment of the above amount, around five per cent of the total project cost, or $6 million, and the remainder in annual contributions, about $600,000 per year over 30 years.

A loan guarantee, described as "a guarantee to support the Debt and the Annual Payment from some level or levels of government. HRM's contribution could be in the form of a guarantee to the Lender. Depending on the negotiations with the Province and the Federal Government, HRM's guarantee could be for less than 100% of the total Loan amount with either the Province or the Federal Government guaranteeing the balance."

A sliding scale of committed cash payments. "This option would see HRM not putting any cash out initially but committing to funding an annual amount that could increase or decrease based on the Provincial Payments received in any given year."

A community sports arena would have an inflatable dome. (Schooner Sports and Entertainment)

The funding schemes are based on a 30-year loan from a commercial finance company.

HRM's CAO Jacques Dubé said he will not comment on the proposal until a full analysis is completed, which won't happen until early next year.

The plan also includes a neighbourhood of mixed residential and commercial properties on the 15-acre site.

Canada Lands Company currently controls the land where the stadium would be built.

