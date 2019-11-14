Group looking to build stadium says updated proposal is 'best deal for HRM'

The group that wants to build a CFL stadium in Halifax has updated its proposal, which it says reduces risk to the municipality and is the best deal for any stadium jurisdiction in North America.

Besides building a stadium in Shannon Park, Schooner Sports and Entertainment (SSE) is hoping to attract a CFL team that would serve as an anchor tenant.

The original proposal was submitted in August 2019 and details were made public at the end of September.

Last month, council held a vote based on a motion from Dartmouth Coun. Sam Austin to end talks regarding the stadium. Austin's motion was voted down 9-8. Council then voted in favour of having staff analyze the proposal and have them return with a report in December.

In a news release, one of SSE's founding partners said the company has been listening to public reaction of its original submission.

Coun. Sam Austin put a motion before council last month to nix a planned months-long staff review of the stadium proposal. The motion was narrowly defeated. (CBC)

"Our revised proposal takes this feedback into consideration and provides HRM with a community stadium proposal that is the best deal for HRM and in fact better than any stadium jurisdiction in North America," said Anthony LeBlanc.

According to the news release, under the revised proposal SSE will now:

Contribute tens of millions of dollars for stadium construction.

Fund all ongoing capital expenses.

Be responsible for all operational expenses, regardless of ownership structure.

Repay HRM's full annual contribution.

Share the excess surcharge profit with the city.

The stadium would be a 24,000-seat facility with an inflatable winter sports dome that could be used for professional football and community sports. SSE said the stadium could host one to two major concerts a year and a minimum of one Grey Cup every 10 years.

SSE's original proposal contained various ways the municipality could fund the stadium and community sports complex.

That included an upfront cash payment of 15-20 per cent of the cost and annual payments of $2 million with the expectation of getting money back through ticket sales.

"I just looked at what they're asking of us in terms of the municipal financial contribution and where I feel the stadium ranks in terms of municipal priorities and I just can't square the two," Austin said in October.

MORE TOP STORIES