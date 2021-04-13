N.S. and Ottawa put up $7M to help elementary schools pursue outdoor learning

The provincial and federal governments have put aside $7 million to allow public elementary schools in Nova Scotia to create new outdoor learning spaces or enhance existing ones.

Public schools can apply for some of that money to build things such as a school garden, an outdoor seating area, outdoor shelters like tents for shade, and outdoor performance areas.

In a news release, provincial Education Minister Derek Mombourquette said one of the lessons learned from the pandemic is how valuable learning outdoors can be, and the money in the outdoor learning fund will help make sure students continue to get those benefits.

Education Minister Derek Mumbourquette says learning outside has positive mental, physical and academic benefits. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Schools are going to have to work to get a piece of that $7 million. They have to show that the spaces they want to build or improve conform with a huge range of criteria.

"Schools will be asked to ensure that the spaces are aligned with curriculum and opportunities for physical activity, and include elements connected to priorities such as biodiversity, inclusive education, African Nova Scotian heritage and treaty education to promote reconciliation," said a news release form both levels of government.

Students at Glooscap Elementary in Canning, N.S., started doing outdoor classes back in 2019. In this file photo students catalogue trees they planted. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

The deadline for projects to be completed is Dec. 31, 2021.

Ottawa is investing $5.6 million in the project through its COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The province is contributing $1.4 million.

