Schools closed, delayed after major snowfall across Nova Scotia

Significant snowfall across Nova Scotia has caused several closures and delayed openings Tuesday morning.

Snowfall warnings have ended for most of the province, but alerts are still in place for eastern Nova Scotia.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said Cape Breton could still receive an additional 5 to 10 centimetres of snow. Flurries remain in the forecast for the rest of the province with northerly winds gusting 20 to 40 km/h.

The following schools are closed:

All schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

Etoile de l'Acadie in Sydney.

All CCRCE schools in Pictou County.

All schools in Strait Regional Centre for Education.

Nova Scotia Community College's Strait Area Campus and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre.

École acadienne de Pomquet in Antigonish.

École Beau-Port in Arichat.

École NDA in Chéticamp.

All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education plan to open two hours late. Students who take the bus will be picked up two hours later than usual.

All Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools in HRM will delay opening by two hours.

Schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education in East Hants will delay opening by two hours.

Dalhousie University's Halifax campus will not open until 10 a.m.

Cape Breton University will be closed until at least 11 a.m.

Mount Saint Vincent University campus will open at 10:30 a.m.

St. Francis Xavier University campus will not open until 12 p.m.

Halifax Transit has re-routed several buses as part of its snow plan.

Cape Breton Transit is not operating Tuesday morning.

Provincial government offices in Pictou and Antigonish counties as well as Cape Breton will delay opening until 11 a.m.

A few arriving and departing flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport are delayed or cancelled.

Marine Atlantic ferry crossings between Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., scheduled for late Monday have been rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

