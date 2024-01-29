Schools cancelled as nor'easter blows through Nova Scotia

Most schools across Nova Scotia are closed today due to a nor'easter bringing heavy snow and high winds to the region.

All English school boards are closed, and many French schools are closed or classes have been cancelled.

Meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the snow began overnight and is spreading west to east. She said another five to 10 centimetres is expected before the snow tapers off Monday afternoon.

Winds are also expected to be high, with wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour possible along areas of the coast. That could cause blowing snow over exposed areas.

A person walks through heavy snow in Halifax on Jan. 29, 2024. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its midday crossings from North Sydney to Port aux Basques, N.L.

