School workers in Annapolis Valley, South Shore, poised to strike over pay disparity

After months of bargaining, staff with the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education and the South Shore Regional Centre for Education have voted to reject contract offers from their employers and plan to go on strike Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

School support workers with the AVRCE plan to strike at 8 a.m. AT Monday while staff at the SSRCE plan to strike 24 hours later.

People who do the same jobs are paid differently depending on which centre for education they work for in the province. Nova Scotia Government Employees Union (NSGEU) president Sandra Mullen said the members of Local 73 in the Annapolis Valley make less than their counterparts in places like Halifax, and this makes them feel "absolutely disrespected."

"They do have differences of sometimes three dollars an hour, and sometimes more for the very same work," Mullen said.

"Some of the entry-level positions, you know, a casual or part-time person or a [substitute] coming into an educational assistant program in Annapolis Regional Centre for Education is starting at minimum wage."

The strike could include 600 people working as educational assistants, early childhood educators, student support workers, outreach workers, parent navigators, library personnel, child and youth practitioners, native student advisers, literacy support workers and student supervisors.

Mullen said she doesn't know how long it might last, but her members have clear demands.

"They are looking to see some process that will get a pay equity system or a compensation package that will bring folks in line with each other," she said. "That may take a little bit of time, but they need to see something that works and that is attainable and achievable."

Some children told to stay home

Thomas Veinot is worried about how a strike could impact his six-year-old daughter, Mallory, who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and requires support workers to help her monitor her blood sugar and take her insulin throughout the day.

Late this week, Veinot received a phone call from Mallory's principal, saying she would have to stay home in the event of a strike because it wouldn't be safe for her to go to school.

He was told this was the case for any children with health conditions or disabilities who need extra support at school.

Six-year-old Mallory was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and is very close with the support workers who help her throughout the day. (Submitted by Thomas Veinot)

"Parents with kids with special needs just want them to have a normal childhood where they think about their health, their disability, they think about being different as little as possible. You just want them to be kids," Veinot said

Veinot said the school will be providing a Chromebook computer for Mallory, as well as learning materials. But he and his wife would have to teach her and stay with her throughout the day.

"And that'll look very different for other households because as you can imagine ... you can't just call a babysitter if your child has special needs," he said.

School board response

Kristen Loyst, a representative for the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, said the school board appreciates the "deep impact" a strike has on students, families and school communities.

In a statement, Loyst said schools will remain open in the event of a strike, but "there will be disruptions to students who receive supports and services from the instructional support staff who belong to NSGEU Local 73."

She said pre-primary students will not attend school, as well as some students who are not able to be in school without direct support from an educational assistant.

"School principals have been communicating with families of these students to talk about what a strike will look like for their child," Loyst said.

What the government says

Education Minister Becky Druhan said Friday that she understands the concerns of parents and students.

"It's a disruptive time when there's a strike," Druhan said. "I can assure parents that the region has been working hard to prepare for this, has been in touch and will continue to be in touch throughout to let folks know what's happening and what supports are available."

Druhan said the government is committed to working on a mechanism that will ensure equal wages across the board.

South Shore Regional Centre for Education

NSGEU Local 70 announced plans on Friday to strike at 8 a.m. Tuesday after 92 per cent of its membership rejected a contract offer from the province.

It includes more than 160 workers, including early childhood educators, outreach workers, student support workers, office administration assistants, clerks (including receptionists) and IT support specialists.

Like Local 73, which began negotiations with the province Nov. 15, 2021, it has also been bargaining for around a year.

"Our members are not taking this matter lightly, they support the families in the south shore regionals and those students," Mullen said. "And they have been working throughout the pandemic providing a support to those families even when schools were closed."

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education said schools will be open for primary to Grade 12 students, but the pre-primary program won't be available.

"Children in the pre-primary program will not attend school. We are currently working on plans to provide at-home learning materials to all pre-primary students," the centre wrote in a post on its website Friday.

It also noted "possible delays when contacting a school, as school administrative assistants are one of the employee groups represented by Local 70."

Union says workers 'heartbroken' about strike

Mullen said she has been getting emails and memos from members who love the children they work with and who are "just heartbroken that they have to do this."

"Our folks are not taking this matter lightly at all," she said. "This impacts a large number of families, and it's heartbreaking to our members that government has not come to the table with a fair package to prevent this."

In addition to locals 70 and 73, Mullen noted that NSGEU Local 74 members at the Tri-County Centre for Education are also poised to strike.

MORE TOP STORIES