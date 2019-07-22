N.S. panel looking at ways to prevent injuries in school sports
17 people have met twice so far and will convene twice more before reporting back by Aug. 31
Nova Scotia's education minister has tasked a panel of sports administrators, experts and athletes with examining safety in school sports after high school rugby was abruptly cancelled in the province earlier this year due to safety concerns, before being reinstated.
The 17-person panel will look at ways to promote safety and prevent injuries, including concussions, according to a release Monday from the Department of Education. It said that will involve looking at legislation, policies and practices related to coaching, training and safety protocols.
The group has met twice so far and will convene two more times before reporting back by Aug. 31.
The department and the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation committed to looking into safety in May, the week after the federation abruptly stopped sanctioning rugby, briefly halting the high school sport's season.
Top doctors and some sports health professionals in the province swiftly questioned the sudden cancellation, and student athletes across the province protested. Minister Zach Churchill ordered the decision be reversed within a day.
Members of the panel include:
- Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health
- Sue Taylor-Foley, executive director of education innovation, programs and services, Department of Education and Early Childhood Development
- Michelle Aucoin, director of provincial services, Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage
- Jamie Ferguson, CEO of Sport Nova Scotia
- Karen Furneaux, athlete representative
- Dr. John Gillis, emergency physician
- Jennifer Heatley, project executive for health promotion, Department of Health and Wellness
- Paul Hunter, director of development, Rugby Canada
- Dave Jones, regional executive director of Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
- Stephen MacNeil, chair of board of governors, Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation
- David Napier, president of Basketball Nova Scotia
- Gerry Post, executive director of Accessibility Directorate
- Jennifer Russell, executive director of Atlantic Collaborative on Injury Prevention
- Lori Sigfridson, Tri-County Regional Centre for Education and president of Physical and Health Education Canada
- Shaquille Smith, athlete representative
- Carolyn Townsend, director of communications and strategic relations, Sport Nova Scotia
- Amy Walsh, executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia
