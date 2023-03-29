Nova Scotia won't serve up universal school lunch program without Ottawa

Nova Scotia will be ready to launch a universal school lunch program when the federal government finalizes details for the plan, but the province's education minister says the program will not start before that.

Becky Druhan was responding recently after calls from opposition party leaders to get on with it, even if Ottawa has not finalized the program promised by the federal Liberals in 2021.

In an interview, Druhan said she's talked with Karina Gould, the minister of families, children and social development of Canada, about the program, but she doesn't know when it will be ready.

Druhan said the plan would be to build on the province's universal breakfast program, so the lunch program can get going quickly once a deal is in place with Ottawa. The plan is that a free meal would be available for all students who want one.

"Federal funding for this program is an incredible opportunity and we want to make sure that we leverage that," she said.

Nova Scotia has a universal school breakfast program in place, but is waiting on the federal government before adding a lunch option. (Shutterstock/Africa Studio)

"We're really excited for them to come along with that and we're hopeful that that will happen soon."

There are several lunch program pilots in schools that include salad bars and fruit bowls. The availability of and access to food in schools would continue to expand, said Druhan. In the meantime, the minister said the department is committed to ensuring students who need food get it.

"We can assure Nova Scotians that that is happening. Any student that needs food in schools gets food in schools."

But opposition leaders say most of the time that food is being provided by teachers and volunteers. They want the province to launch a universal school lunch program now, rather than waiting for Ottawa to be ready.

"The province can't sit around and wait for the federal government to come through on this," said Liberal Leader Zach Churchill.

Churchill said such a move would be in line with the government's promise to fix health care.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says a universal school lunch program would help students concentrate on their studies. (Robert Short/CBC)

"And if they actually want to move the needle on health care they actually have to start focusing on people's health. And guess what, access to good quality, healthy food is the biggest part of that."

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the province has high rates of child poverty and a universal school lunch program would help those children most in need.

"We hear about kids who can't concentrate after lunch," she said.

"We hear about, you know, failing grades and behavioural problems and all of that stems from a lack of access to healthy food."

Consultations recently wrapped up

In an emailed statement, Gould's press secretary said the government held consultation sessions in recent months with more than 130 organizations and more than 5,000 people completed a consultation survey.

"[W]ork is well underway to develop a policy framework and program, in collaboration with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners," said Philippe-Alexandre Langlois.

"We look forward to reporting back to Canadians on what we heard in the consultations."

