All Nova Scotia schools cancel international trips over coronavirus concerns

Nova Scotia's Regional Centres for Education have issued a province-wide ban on all international school trips amid concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak, Education Minister Zach Churchill announced Wednesday.

"It was decided at their level, which is a decision that I support, that they were going to cancel all international travel, even in areas that aren't deemed to be high-risk right now to minimize risk," Churchill said.

Principals met with staff of the regional centres for education this week to discuss plans for upcoming trips.

The regional centres came to the decision to cancel all international school trips scheduled before April 30.

Churchill said that if the situation continues, the centres will reconsider the deadline.

